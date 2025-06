Zelenskiy's Push for Unity at a Divided G7 Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy intends to rally the G7 for further support against Russia, despite the early departure of U.S. President Donald Trump, prompted by Middle Eastern developments.

Zelenskiy will engage with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and participate in a G7 breakfast on Ukraine's sovereignty, alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. The gathering sees disparate European and U.S. sentiments, as Trump shows favor toward Russia, affecting potential resolutions.

Beyond the summit, Carney invites various non-G7 nations to diversify economic ties, amid a rocky relationship with India following controversy over the killing of a Sikh leader. Prime Minister Modi's first Canada visit in a decade marks a potential shift in diplomatic dynamics.

