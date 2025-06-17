Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Trump's Stance on Iran's Nuclear Capabilities

US President Donald Trump claims Iran is close to developing a nuclear weapon despite intelligence reports suggesting otherwise. Trump dismisses National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard's testimony, showing reluctance to negotiate with Iran. Meanwhile, the US positions military assets amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:03 IST
President Donald Trump has controversially asserted that Iran is nearing the development of a nuclear weapon, contradicting the assessment shared by his own intelligence advisers earlier this year.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard told Congress in March that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapon development and that its supreme leader had halted the program in 2003. However, Trump's recent statements indicate a belief in an imminent threat from Tehran.

The US has strategically redeployed warships and aircraft in the Middle East as conflict between Israel and Iran simmers. Meanwhile, Iran is preparing for possible escalation by canceling leave for medical personnel amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

