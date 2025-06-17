Tensions Escalate: Trump's Stance on Iran's Nuclear Capabilities

President Donald Trump has controversially asserted that Iran is nearing the development of a nuclear weapon, contradicting the assessment shared by his own intelligence advisers earlier this year.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard told Congress in March that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapon development and that its supreme leader had halted the program in 2003. However, Trump's recent statements indicate a belief in an imminent threat from Tehran.

The US has strategically redeployed warships and aircraft in the Middle East as conflict between Israel and Iran simmers. Meanwhile, Iran is preparing for possible escalation by canceling leave for medical personnel amid ongoing tensions.

