Khamenei's Inner Circle: A Struggle for Survival Amid Rising Tensions

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stands amid growing pressures as his key military advisers fall victim to Israeli airstrikes. This development, according to sources, elevates the risk of strategic missteps for Tehran, with defense and internal stability in jeopardy.

In a high-stakes scenario, Khamenei, known for his cautious decision-making, faces an escalating conflict with Israel. The loss of influential figures from the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's elite military, underscores his increasing isolation. However, other advisers remain crucial in navigating political, economic, and diplomatic challenges.

Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, emerges as a powerful figure, coordinating strategies across Iran's political and security landscapes. As Iran's 'Axis of Resistance' weakens, with leaders like Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah killed, Khamenei's leadership enters one of its most perilous phases in safeguarding the Islamic Republic.

