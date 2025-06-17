Left Menu

Khamenei's Inner Circle: A Struggle for Survival Amid Rising Tensions

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, aged 86, faces increasing isolation and pressures with the loss of top military advisers to Israeli strikes. This situation raises the risks of strategic blunders for Iran, particularly in defense and internal stability, as tensions with Israel and economic challenges mount.

17-06-2025
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stands amid growing pressures as his key military advisers fall victim to Israeli airstrikes. This development, according to sources, elevates the risk of strategic missteps for Tehran, with defense and internal stability in jeopardy.

In a high-stakes scenario, Khamenei, known for his cautious decision-making, faces an escalating conflict with Israel. The loss of influential figures from the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's elite military, underscores his increasing isolation. However, other advisers remain crucial in navigating political, economic, and diplomatic challenges.

Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, emerges as a powerful figure, coordinating strategies across Iran's political and security landscapes. As Iran's 'Axis of Resistance' weakens, with leaders like Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah killed, Khamenei's leadership enters one of its most perilous phases in safeguarding the Islamic Republic.

