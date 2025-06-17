Mexico Braces for Erick's Impact as Storm Intensifies

Mexican authorities have activated precautionary protocols as tropical storm Erick intensifies off the Pacific Coast. Civil protection head Laura Velazquez announced these measures during a Monday press briefing to ensure public safety.

Civil protection expects Erick to escalate to a category 2 hurricane, with landfall anticipated later this week. The storm's potential impact on the country's Pacific region has prompted heightened preparedness from government agencies.

During the morning presidential press conference, Velazquez emphasized the need for vigilance as the storm approaches, advising residents to stay informed and follow official safety guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)