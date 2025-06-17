Stranded in Iran: Alipur's Quest for Safe Return

Amid intense tensions between Israel and Iran, over 100 Indian nationals from Alipur, Karnataka, are currently stranded in Iran. The village of Alipur, predominantly Shia Muslim, has significant cultural and educational ties with Iran, making it a frequent destination for studies and business ventures.

The stranded individuals, including students and professionals, face uncertainty amidst recent Israeli airstrikes. Local authorities, Indian officials, and the embassy in Tehran are coordinating efforts to ensure their safe relocation, mainly to safer areas like Qom.

Families in Alipur await their loved ones' return, while the Indian Embassy maintains regular communication with those stranded. The situation remains tense but stable, with hope for a safe and timely return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)