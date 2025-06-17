High-Stakes Contest: Kaliganj By-Election Heats Up with Vibrant Campaigns

The vibrant campaign for West Bengal's Kaliganj assembly bypoll concluded on a lively note, with colorful festivities marking the end of a heated political race.

The bypoll emerges as a triangular contest involving the TMC, BJP, and Congress-Left alliance, with identity politics and national security themes central to the discourse in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

The election is necessitated by the death of TMC's Nasiruddin Ahmed, prompting a high-stakes contest among the parties, each vying to secure the influential seat with key candidates like Alifa Ahmed and Ashis Ghosh in the fray.

(With inputs from agencies.)