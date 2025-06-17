Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Doubling Honorarium and Advancing Development Projects

The Maharashtra cabinet approved doubling honoraria for those imprisoned during the 1975 Emergency and extending benefits to their spouses. The 'Gaurav Yojana' was revised to honor these contributions. The cabinet also endorsed AI in agriculture, waived stamp duties for key projects, and redefined NRI admissions in educational institutions.

Updated: 17-06-2025 20:07 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet Doubling Honorarium and Advancing Development Projects
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Maharashtra cabinet has doubled the honorarium for individuals detained during the 1975 Emergency, extending this benefit to their spouses. This adjustment under the revised 'Gaurav Yojana' acknowledges the sacrifices made by these individuals, ensuring their families receive the pension benefits.

The cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also approved the MahaKrishi-AI policy for 2025-2029. This initiative aims to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into agriculture, leveraging technologies like drones and predictive analytics to enhance projects such as Agri Stack and CROPSAP, thus revolutionizing the agricultural landscape.

Furthermore, the cabinet waived stamp duties for various initiatives, including the Mumbai Metro project and the Dharavi redevelopment. It also redefined the criteria for NRI admissions in professional courses, necessitating amendments to the 2015 Admission and Fee Regulation Act, facilitating access for NRI dependents.

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

