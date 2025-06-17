Maharashtra Cabinet Doubling Honorarium and Advancing Development Projects

In a significant move, the Maharashtra cabinet has doubled the honorarium for individuals detained during the 1975 Emergency, extending this benefit to their spouses. This adjustment under the revised 'Gaurav Yojana' acknowledges the sacrifices made by these individuals, ensuring their families receive the pension benefits.

The cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also approved the MahaKrishi-AI policy for 2025-2029. This initiative aims to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into agriculture, leveraging technologies like drones and predictive analytics to enhance projects such as Agri Stack and CROPSAP, thus revolutionizing the agricultural landscape.

Furthermore, the cabinet waived stamp duties for various initiatives, including the Mumbai Metro project and the Dharavi redevelopment. It also redefined the criteria for NRI admissions in professional courses, necessitating amendments to the 2015 Admission and Fee Regulation Act, facilitating access for NRI dependents.