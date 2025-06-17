Left Menu

Trump's Tango with TikTok: Deadline Dilemma Looms Again

Amidst ongoing negotiations, President Trump hinted at possibly extending the deadline for TikTok's Chinese owner to divest. This comes after multiple deadline extensions as talks for making TikTok a US-owned entity faced setbacks. With significant political and social implications, the future of TikTok in the US remains uncertain.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested he might extend the deadline for the Chinese owner of TikTok to sell the app's US operations. This follows a previous order that allowed TikTok to operate after discussions to sell the app to American entities stalled.

While returning from a trip on Air Force One, Trump responded affirmatively when asked about a potential deadline extension, also expressing confidence that China's President Xi Jinping would eventually approve a divestment deal. Indicating his openness to an extension in a prior NBC interview, this would mark the third delay in the divestment timeline.

The initial extension came through an executive order on Trump's inauguration day, followed by another in April amid stalled negotiations attributed to China's reactions to US tariff policies. As the administration pushes for a resolution, Trump's engagement with the platform—where he has millions of followers—underscores TikTok's influence in American political and social arenas.

