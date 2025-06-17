Left Menu

Political Scandal: Murder in the Wake of Exposing Land Fraud

A 30-year-old BJP worker, Atul Patil, was murdered in Pipla Dakbungalow village for exposing a land scam. The murder was orchestrated by former Sarpanch Vishnu Kokdade, with Himanshu Kumbhalkar carrying out the attack. Both have been arrested and presented in Saoner court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling sequence of events, Atul Patil, a 30-year-old BJP worker and gram panchayat member, was brutally murdered for his role in unveiling a land scam. The incident occurred around 2.30 am in Pipla Dakbungalow village of Saoner tehsil.

Authorities identified Patil's assailant as Himanshu Kumbhalkar, who allegedly acted on orders from former Sarpanch Vishnu Kokdade. Kokdade, the husband of ex-Zilla Parishad president Mukta Kokdade, was implicated after Patil's whistleblowing initiated a police case against him for approving illegal housing plans with fake documents.

The murder has stirred political tensions, with BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh calling for a fast-track hearing. Both Kumbhalkar and Kokdade have been arrested and are undergoing legal proceedings in Saoner court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

