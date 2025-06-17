Left Menu

Delhi's Vision: Rekha Gupta's Meeting with Amit Shah Sparks Development Dialogue

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss Delhi's development and public welfare. Gupta highlighted the benefits of a collaborative government and praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership for achieving significant national progress. Cooperation between the Delhi government and the Center remains a focal point in her administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:33 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engaged in a pivotal conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on the strategic development of the national capital. The meeting, described as cordial and constructive, underscored cooperative governance.

During the discussion, Gupta acknowledged the advantages stemming from a collaborative approach with the central government, emphasizing the administration's commitment to fulfilling key promises efficiently. She celebrated the government's achievements within its first 100 days.

Expressing admiration for Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Gupta lauded India's enhancement on the global stage and its domestic advancements. Her administration aligns with the vision of a 'Viksit Delhi' alongside central cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

