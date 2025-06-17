Delhi's Vision: Rekha Gupta's Meeting with Amit Shah Sparks Development Dialogue

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engaged in a pivotal conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on the strategic development of the national capital. The meeting, described as cordial and constructive, underscored cooperative governance.

During the discussion, Gupta acknowledged the advantages stemming from a collaborative approach with the central government, emphasizing the administration's commitment to fulfilling key promises efficiently. She celebrated the government's achievements within its first 100 days.

Expressing admiration for Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Gupta lauded India's enhancement on the global stage and its domestic advancements. Her administration aligns with the vision of a 'Viksit Delhi' alongside central cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)