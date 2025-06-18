Left Menu

Fernandez's Home Sentence: A Twist in Argentine Politics

An Argentine judge has approved former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's request to serve her six-year corruption sentence at home. Convicted in 2022 for a fraud scheme related to public road projects, Kirchner, 72, maintains her innocence, alleging political persecution amid a lifetime ban from office.

Fernandez's Home Sentence: A Twist in Argentine Politics
An Argentine judge has granted former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner the ability to serve her six-year prison sentence for corruption from the comfort of her home.

Kirchner, who led Argentina from 2007 to 2015, was found guilty in 2022 of a fraud scheme involving public road projects in Patagonia. This scheme purportedly directed funds to a close ally. Last week, Argentina's Supreme Court confirmed both her conviction and her lifetime ban from holding public office.

Despite her age of 72, Kirchner has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, insisting she is the victim of political persecution. The court's ruling means her sentence will begin immediately at her residence in Buenos Aires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

