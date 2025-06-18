India Strengthens Global Ties at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in high-level diplomatic talks with South Korean and Mexican leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. Modi's interactions aimed at bolstering India's international relationships amidst global challenges.

The discussions with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo highlighted avenues for enhanced trade, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, and digital innovation between India and Mexico. The meeting was an opportunity to exchange views on prominent global and regional topics.

Meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Modi sought to reinforce India's strategic partnerships and advocate for the Global South. This marks Modi's first trip to Canada in ten years, emphasizing the significance of India's role on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)