Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Shaping the Future of the Indian Army

During a pivotal conclave, Operation Sindoor's synergy was discussed, involving the IAF and Navy. The Chiefs' Chintan meeting offered former army chiefs a platform to share insights, enhancing the army's future readiness. Modernization and technology adoption were key discussion points in transforming the Indian Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 00:58 IST
Operation Sindoor: Shaping the Future of the Indian Army
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant conclave focusing on Operation Sindoor, highlighting cooperation between the Indian Air Force and Navy, was conducted here on Tuesday. Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and former Chiefs of the Army staff attended the discussion, as confirmed by the defence ministry.

The meeting, part of 'Chiefs' Chintan', emphasized leveraging the vast experience of former military leaders to guide the Indian Army's future direction. Gen Dwivedi stressed the importance of their ongoing involvement in transformative efforts.

Key discussions included the strategic outcomes of Operation Sindoor, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and the army's contributions to achieving Viksit Bharat. Former chiefs provided valuable recommendations aimed at augmenting the army's operational capabilities and ensuring readiness for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025