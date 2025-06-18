Operation Sindoor: Shaping the Future of the Indian Army

A significant conclave focusing on Operation Sindoor, highlighting cooperation between the Indian Air Force and Navy, was conducted here on Tuesday. Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and former Chiefs of the Army staff attended the discussion, as confirmed by the defence ministry.

The meeting, part of 'Chiefs' Chintan', emphasized leveraging the vast experience of former military leaders to guide the Indian Army's future direction. Gen Dwivedi stressed the importance of their ongoing involvement in transformative efforts.

Key discussions included the strategic outcomes of Operation Sindoor, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and the army's contributions to achieving Viksit Bharat. Former chiefs provided valuable recommendations aimed at augmenting the army's operational capabilities and ensuring readiness for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)