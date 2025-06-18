Modi and Merz Forge Stronger India-Germany Ties at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz engaged in dialogue on Tuesday to enhance bilateral ties between their nations at the G7 Summit in Canada.

Discussions centered around key sectors including trade, investment, and green energy, reflecting a commitment to deepen India-Germany cooperation. Security issues and innovation were also part of the agenda.

The leaders, commemorating a quarter-century of strategic partnership, underscored mutual interests and acknowledged Germany's role in bolstering India's counter-terrorism efforts. This meeting marks Modi's first Canadian visit in ten years.

(With inputs from agencies.)