Modi and Merz Forge Stronger India-Germany Ties at G7 Summit
On the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, green energy, and security. Modi appreciated Germany's support for India against terrorism. The meeting marked 25 years of strategic partnership between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 01:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz engaged in dialogue on Tuesday to enhance bilateral ties between their nations at the G7 Summit in Canada.
Discussions centered around key sectors including trade, investment, and green energy, reflecting a commitment to deepen India-Germany cooperation. Security issues and innovation were also part of the agenda.
The leaders, commemorating a quarter-century of strategic partnership, underscored mutual interests and acknowledged Germany's role in bolstering India's counter-terrorism efforts. This meeting marks Modi's first Canadian visit in ten years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Merz
- India
- Germany
- G7 Summit
- trade
- investment
- green energy
- technology
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dither, dollar falls as trade angst persists
Expect India-US trade deal in not-too-distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
China, HK shares rise as banks and carmakers rally; trade talks eyed