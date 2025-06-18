Bridging Democracies: Modi and Carney Foster India-Canada Relations

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney have underscored the importance of robust ties between India and Canada, emphasizing cooperation across sectors such as trade and energy during talks at the G7 Summit.

Carney's invitation to Modi marks a significant effort to repair relations that were previously strained following the Nijjar incident.

The dialogue paves the way for potential strategic partnerships aimed at fostering economic growth and upholding democratic values between the two nations.

