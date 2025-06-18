Left Menu

Bridging Democracies: Modi and Carney Foster India-Canada Relations

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney emphasize the importance of India-Canada relations, discussing collaboration in areas like trade, energy, and democracy at the G7 Summit. Carney's invitation marks a step towards mending ties post the Nijjar case strain between the two nations, aiming for strategic bilateral growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 03:43 IST
Bridging Democracies: Modi and Carney Foster India-Canada Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney have underscored the importance of robust ties between India and Canada, emphasizing cooperation across sectors such as trade and energy during talks at the G7 Summit.

Carney's invitation to Modi marks a significant effort to repair relations that were previously strained following the Nijjar incident.

The dialogue paves the way for potential strategic partnerships aimed at fostering economic growth and upholding democratic values between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025