Modi's Dialogue at G7: A Push for Global Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the G7 Summit, engaging with world leaders on global challenges and emphasizing the priorities of the Global South. Hosted in Kananaskis, Canada, this visit marked Modi's first to the country in a decade, with productive discussions on global progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 05:12 IST
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, highlighted the significance of unity on international challenges during his participation at the G7 Summit. His dialogue with the leaders emphasized the shared global aspirations for progress.

The G7 Summit, held in Kananaskis, Canada, saw Modi discussing the priorities of the Global South. This trip was his first visit to Canada in ten years, underscoring its importance.

Upon his arrival, Modi was welcomed by Canadian counterpart Mark Carney. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's collective commitment to addressing common values and challenges alongside G7 and invited partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

