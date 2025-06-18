Modi's Dialogue at G7: A Push for Global Unity

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, highlighted the significance of unity on international challenges during his participation at the G7 Summit. His dialogue with the leaders emphasized the shared global aspirations for progress.

The G7 Summit, held in Kananaskis, Canada, saw Modi discussing the priorities of the Global South. This trip was his first visit to Canada in ten years, underscoring its importance.

Upon his arrival, Modi was welcomed by Canadian counterpart Mark Carney. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's collective commitment to addressing common values and challenges alongside G7 and invited partners.

