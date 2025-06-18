Modi's Dialogue at G7: A Push for Global Unity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the G7 Summit, engaging with world leaders on global challenges and emphasizing the priorities of the Global South. Hosted in Kananaskis, Canada, this visit marked Modi's first to the country in a decade, with productive discussions on global progress.
Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, highlighted the significance of unity on international challenges during his participation at the G7 Summit. His dialogue with the leaders emphasized the shared global aspirations for progress.
The G7 Summit, held in Kananaskis, Canada, saw Modi discussing the priorities of the Global South. This trip was his first visit to Canada in ten years, underscoring its importance.
Upon his arrival, Modi was welcomed by Canadian counterpart Mark Carney. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's collective commitment to addressing common values and challenges alongside G7 and invited partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ICRISAT launches agricultural cooperation centre for Global South
Prime Minister Modi Set to Attend G7 Summit in Canada; Meeting with PM Mark Carney on the Agenda
Mark Carney's Diplomatic Shift: Rebuilding India-Canada Relations Post-Trudeau
PM Narendra Modi meets Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, says relations between India and Canada 'extremely important'.
Canadian PM Mark Carney welcomes PM Narendra Modi for G7 summit in Kananaskis.