Left Menu

Punjab Police Files FIR Against Media Channels for Opinion Poll Violations Ahead of By-Elections

The Punjab Police has registered an FIR against certain news channels for allegedly publishing opinion polls during the 48-hour silence period before the Ludhiana (West) by-elections. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by the Returning Officer, citing violation of the ECI guidelines. Strict legal actions are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:18 IST
Punjab Police Files FIR Against Media Channels for Opinion Poll Violations Ahead of By-Elections
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police has taken legal action against several news channels, accusing them of flouting the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines by publishing an opinion poll during the pre-election silence period for the Ludhiana (West) Assembly by-elections.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by the Returning Officer of the 64-Ludhiana (West) Assembly Constituency. Authorities stated that the poll publication breaches Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Law enforcement emphasized that such publications could sway voter perceptions and disrupt the electoral process's integrity. Strict legal consequences are expected for those infringing upon ECI directives. Meanwhile, as campaigns concluded, political leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urged voters to choose leadership promising "service, good governance, and prosperity."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025