Punjab Police Files FIR Against Media Channels for Opinion Poll Violations Ahead of By-Elections
The Punjab Police has registered an FIR against certain news channels for allegedly publishing opinion polls during the 48-hour silence period before the Ludhiana (West) by-elections. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by the Returning Officer, citing violation of the ECI guidelines. Strict legal actions are anticipated.
The Punjab Police has taken legal action against several news channels, accusing them of flouting the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines by publishing an opinion poll during the pre-election silence period for the Ludhiana (West) Assembly by-elections.
The FIR was lodged following a complaint by the Returning Officer of the 64-Ludhiana (West) Assembly Constituency. Authorities stated that the poll publication breaches Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
Law enforcement emphasized that such publications could sway voter perceptions and disrupt the electoral process's integrity. Strict legal consequences are expected for those infringing upon ECI directives. Meanwhile, as campaigns concluded, political leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urged voters to choose leadership promising "service, good governance, and prosperity."
