Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Iran Amidst Nuclear Dispute

In a dramatic escalation of conflict, Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran's capital early Wednesday, killing at least 585 people, according to a Washington-based human rights group. The strikes have reportedly focused on Iran's military and nuclear sites, escalating tensions in the region.

The Human Rights Activists group announced that civilians are among the casualties, raising alarms about the humanitarian impact of the strikes, which have also led to a mass evacuation of Tehran residents seeking safety.

As Iran retaliated with missile attacks, resulting in 24 Israeli deaths, international diplomatic relations are strained. The U.S. has reinforced its presence in the Middle East, while former President Trump demands an unconditional Iranian surrender, sparking further turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)