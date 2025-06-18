Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Congress Criticizes Modi-Trump Engagement
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized the Congress party for undermining India's global stance, following PM Modi's telephonic discussion with former US President Trump. The conversation emphasized India's stance against mediation in Indo-Pak issues. Congress claims setbacks in foreign diplomacy, highlighting a controversial Trump-Munir meeting.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Wednesday, accusing it of persistently trying to diminish India's international stature. His comments came in response to the party's critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with former US President Donald Trump.
Puri denounced Congress as a "lie-producing factory" for questioning the legitimacy of Modi's 35-minute phone conversation with Trump, which took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. He argued that while the Congress disparages such engagements, they achieved multiple diplomatic objectives.
Prime Minister Modi reportedly briefed Trump on Operation Sindoor and reiterated India's refusal to entertain mediation over its disputes with Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underscored that Modi emphasized India's consistent stance against third-party mediation and addressed military action directly through existing military channels.
