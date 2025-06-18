Tensions Escalate: Middle East Conflict Sparks Global Concerns

A top Iranian diplomat has issued a stark warning, pledging strong retaliation against Israel's actions and hinting at escalation if the United States intervenes in the prolonged Middle East conflict. The announcement came during a press conference in Geneva held by Ali Bahreini, Iran's ambassador, who insisted on the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.

Meanwhile, the United States has strategically repositioned military assets, including refueling tankers and C17s to European bases, to protect its allies in the region. This development follows President Donald Trump's warning to Tehran to avert further hostilities. U.S. foreign policy shifts include relocating F-16s to Saudi Arabia, highlighting the intensity of the current standoff.

Echoing global concerns, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged for de-escalation during his visit to Kazakhstan, citing worries over Israel's military moves against Iran. Demonstrating caution, China advised its nationals to exit Iran as tensions rise, further complicating an already volatile geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)