Harvard's Global Reach: A Controversial Crossroads

Oscar Escobar, once the youngest mayor in his Colombian hometown, is among those caught in the Trump administration's clampdown on international students at Harvard University's esteemed Kennedy School. Escobar, who joined the school as part of its program for aspiring global leaders, faces an uncertain academic future.

The Department of Homeland Security has accused Harvard of fostering violence and aligning with the Chinese Communist Party, leading to attempts to restrict its international student body. This move, reinforced by a presidential proclamation, could strip thousands of students of their education and legal status in the U.S.

The Kennedy School, home to numerous global leaders, has been a bastion of American 'soft power,' educating students from over 100 countries. This global diversity is seen as crucial by educators and alumni, fostering international dialogue and cooperation, despite political controversies challenging its inclusive mission.