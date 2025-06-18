Left Menu

Harvard's Global Reach: A Controversial Crossroads

Oscar Escobar, former mayor and a student at Harvard's Kennedy School, is at the center of a dispute over new U.S. policies restricting international students. Initiated by the Trump administration, these measures threaten the school's global community, vital for fostering future leaders and enhancing U.S. 'soft power'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:37 IST
Harvard's Global Reach: A Controversial Crossroads

Oscar Escobar, once the youngest mayor in his Colombian hometown, is among those caught in the Trump administration's clampdown on international students at Harvard University's esteemed Kennedy School. Escobar, who joined the school as part of its program for aspiring global leaders, faces an uncertain academic future.

The Department of Homeland Security has accused Harvard of fostering violence and aligning with the Chinese Communist Party, leading to attempts to restrict its international student body. This move, reinforced by a presidential proclamation, could strip thousands of students of their education and legal status in the U.S.

The Kennedy School, home to numerous global leaders, has been a bastion of American 'soft power,' educating students from over 100 countries. This global diversity is seen as crucial by educators and alumni, fostering international dialogue and cooperation, despite political controversies challenging its inclusive mission.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025