Canada-India Relations on the Mend amid Nijjar Killing Probe

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stressed the need for caution regarding the judicial proceedings connected to the killing of Khalistani Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Carney was questioned on whether he discussed the incident with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the G7 Summit.

The tensions between India and Canada have risen since former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged potential involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's 2023 assassination. India labeled Nijjar a terrorist in 2020 and dismissed Trudeau's claims as baseless and motivated.

Since taking office in March, Carney has engaged with Modi to mend ties. Their recent meeting led to an agreement to restore High Commissioners and is viewed as a crucial step towards stabilizing relations between the two nations, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.