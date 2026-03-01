Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

In a show of political camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The Prime Minister took to social media platform X to convey his greetings, wishing Stalin a long life filled with good health.

This gesture comes as Stalin, who helms the ruling DMK party — a key member of the opposition INDIA block — celebrates his milestone year.

