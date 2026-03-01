Left Menu

Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin a happy 75th birthday, along with good health and a long life. Stalin, who leads the ruling DMK and is part of the opposition INDIA block, received warm greetings from Modi via social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:04 IST
Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of political camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The Prime Minister took to social media platform X to convey his greetings, wishing Stalin a long life filled with good health.

This gesture comes as Stalin, who helms the ruling DMK party — a key member of the opposition INDIA block — celebrates his milestone year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting of country's defence council, according to state TV, reports AP.

Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting ...

 Global
2
Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

 United Arab Emirates
3
Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost in Puducherry

Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost in Puducherry

 India
4
Deferred Customs Payment Boosts Manufacturing

Deferred Customs Payment Boosts Manufacturing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026