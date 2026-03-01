Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin a happy 75th birthday, along with good health and a long life. Stalin, who leads the ruling DMK and is part of the opposition INDIA block, received warm greetings from Modi via social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In a show of political camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on the occasion of his 75th birthday.
The Prime Minister took to social media platform X to convey his greetings, wishing Stalin a long life filled with good health.
This gesture comes as Stalin, who helms the ruling DMK party — a key member of the opposition INDIA block — celebrates his milestone year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chief Minister M K Stalin Celebrates Milestone Birthday with Calls for Unity and Dravidian Legacy
Tripura's Chief Minister Seeks Blessings at Sacred Tirupati
Leadership and Legacy: Celebrating Manipur's Chief Minister's Journey
DMK's Strategic Alliances for Upcoming Elections
DMK Youth Wing Member Arrested in Tragic Krishnagiri Case