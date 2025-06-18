Left Menu

BRS MLC Kavitha Opposes Godavari-Cauvery Link, Criticizes Telangana CM

BRS MLC K Kavitha expressed strong opposition to the Banakacherla project, part of the proposed Godavari-Cauvery river linking, arguing it could deprive Telangana of crucial water resources. Criticizing Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, she called for decisive action against central government decisions impacting the state's water rights.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha has strongly opposed the Banakacherla project, part of the Godavari-Cauvery river linking plan, stating it could significantly reduce Telangana's share of river water, leaving multiple districts without essential water supplies.

In a statement via ANI, Kavitha accused Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to shift the river linkage point from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, which she argues will exacerbate water scarcity in Telangana. Kavitha also criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for what she perceives as his ineffectiveness in countering this central government decision.

The expansive Godavari-Banakacherla Link Scheme, proposed by Andhra Pradesh, comes at an estimated cost of Rs 80,112 crore. The project plans to reroute 200 TMC of water from the Godavari at Polavaram to Rayalaseema via the Bollapalli reservoir and Banakacherla head regulator, aiming to integrate the Godavari, Krishna, and Penna rivers. The Telangana government is considering legal action against two major river linking initiatives by approaching the Supreme Court, according to state Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

