Left Menu

Ukraine Eyes US Investment in Defense Projects

Senior Ukrainian officials are in discussions with the U.S. to support defense projects in Ukraine through a newly established joint investment fund, according to Kyiv's deputy prime minister. Talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent occurred at the G7 summit in Canada, as shared by Yulia Svyrydenko.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:41 IST
Ukraine Eyes US Investment in Defense Projects
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Senior Ukrainian officials have engaged in discussions with their American counterparts to explore the potential support for defense projects within Ukraine. This initiative could utilize a joint investment fund that was established last month, as revealed by Kyiv's First Deputy Prime Minister.

The discussions included U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit held in Canada. The details were disclosed by Yulia Svyrydenko in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

This partnership aims to fortify defense capabilities in Ukraine, with the potential backing from the U.S. imparting a significant boost to the projects. The ongoing talks symbolize a growing collaboration between the two nations on defense-related endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025