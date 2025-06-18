Ukraine Eyes US Investment in Defense Projects

Senior Ukrainian officials have engaged in discussions with their American counterparts to explore the potential support for defense projects within Ukraine. This initiative could utilize a joint investment fund that was established last month, as revealed by Kyiv's First Deputy Prime Minister.

The discussions included U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit held in Canada. The details were disclosed by Yulia Svyrydenko in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

This partnership aims to fortify defense capabilities in Ukraine, with the potential backing from the U.S. imparting a significant boost to the projects. The ongoing talks symbolize a growing collaboration between the two nations on defense-related endeavors.

