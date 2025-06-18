Kavitha Warns of Mass Protests Over BC Reservation Bill

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, president of Telangana Jagruthi and BRS MLC, has issued a stark warning to the state government. She stated that unless the 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) is enforced in the forthcoming local body elections, hundreds of protest nominations will be filed in villages statewide.

In a media address at her residence, Kavitha criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not pressing the BC reservation bill issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite multiple trips to Delhi. She sarcastically suggested that Reddy could earn a Guinness World Record for repeat visits without tangible outcomes.

Kavitha dismissed the BJP's 'Telangana Vikasit Yatra' supporting the BC Bill, arguing that unless genuine backing is shown, public trust won't be gained. She noted a broad support from SC and ST groups for the Telangana Jagruthi's planned July 17 'Rail Roko' protest, urging citizens to adjust travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)