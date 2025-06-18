Left Menu

Kavitha Warns of Mass Protests Over BC Reservation Bill

Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha threatened widespread protests if 42% BC reservations aren't implemented in upcoming elections. Criticizing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, she announced a 'Rail Roko' protest for July 17. Bipartisan discussions with Delhi sought support for the BC Bill, opposed by Kavitha's rally criticism of BJP moves.

BRS leader K Kavitha (File Photo/ANI)
  • Country:
  • India

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, president of Telangana Jagruthi and BRS MLC, has issued a stark warning to the state government. She stated that unless the 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) is enforced in the forthcoming local body elections, hundreds of protest nominations will be filed in villages statewide.

In a media address at her residence, Kavitha criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not pressing the BC reservation bill issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite multiple trips to Delhi. She sarcastically suggested that Reddy could earn a Guinness World Record for repeat visits without tangible outcomes.

Kavitha dismissed the BJP's 'Telangana Vikasit Yatra' supporting the BC Bill, arguing that unless genuine backing is shown, public trust won't be gained. She noted a broad support from SC and ST groups for the Telangana Jagruthi's planned July 17 'Rail Roko' protest, urging citizens to adjust travel plans.

