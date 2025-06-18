U.S. Military Poised for Presidential Decision on War and Peace
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the U.S. military is ready to implement any decision made by President Donald Trump regarding war or peace efforts. While speaking to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Hegseth did not confirm any active strike plans against Iran, emphasizing preparedness instead.
Amid rising geopolitical tensions, the U.S. military stands at the ready to carry out decisions by President Donald Trump concerning matters of war and peace. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth conveyed this readiness during his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.
Despite speculation surrounding potential military actions, Hegseth refrained from confirming any specific strike options against Iran, instead stressing the military's preparedness for executing presidential decisions.
The reassurance from the Department of Defense comes at a critical juncture, highlighting the flexibility and responsiveness of U.S. military forces in uncertain times.
