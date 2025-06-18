U.S. Military Poised for Presidential Decision on War and Peace

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, the U.S. military stands at the ready to carry out decisions by President Donald Trump concerning matters of war and peace. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth conveyed this readiness during his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

Despite speculation surrounding potential military actions, Hegseth refrained from confirming any specific strike options against Iran, instead stressing the military's preparedness for executing presidential decisions.

The reassurance from the Department of Defense comes at a critical juncture, highlighting the flexibility and responsiveness of U.S. military forces in uncertain times.

