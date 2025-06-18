Ayatollah Khamenei Defies US Surrender Demands Amid Escalating Conflict with Israel
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected US demands for surrender amid ongoing Israeli strikes. He warned of severe repercussions if the US became militarily involved. Israeli airstrikes have targeted Iran's nuclear and military sites, and retaliatory strikes have caused civilian casualties. The conflict exacerbates fears of escalation in the region.
In a staunch rejection of US demands, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared Iran will not surrender amid escalating Israeli strikes. On Wednesday, the Iranian supreme leader dismissed US President Donald Trump's call for 'unconditional surrender', insisting that the US faces 'irreparable damage' if it opts for military involvement.
The conflict's intensity is evident as Israel's airstrikes have targeted key Iranian military and nuclear facilities, killing both military personnel and civilians. As escalating tensions raised fears of a wider regional conflict, Iran continued its missile and drone retaliations, albeit at a reduced frequency.
Israel has slightly relaxed daily restrictions, signaling confidence in curbing Iranian missile capabilities. Nevertheless, the international community remains on edge as Iran maintains its stance on nuclear enrichment for peaceful purposes, significantly complicating diplomatic efforts for resolution.
