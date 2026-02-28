Trump Orders Halt on AI Lab Collaboration Amid Military Dispute

President Donald Trump has instructed all federal agencies to immediately cease collaboration with AI lab Anthropic, initiating a six-month phaseout particularly affecting the Department of Defense.

The directive stems from a conflict with the Pentagon over Anthropic's technology use for military operations, particularly in national security, raising ethical concerns.

This marks the latest in a series of tech-military disputes, reminiscent of past controversies involving Silicon Valley companies like Google, and ongoing worries about AI's potential use in autonomous weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)