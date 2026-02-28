Left Menu

Trump Orders Halt on AI Lab Collaboration Amid Military Dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump directed all federal agencies to stop using AI lab Anthropic's services, citing security concerns. The directive follows a dispute with the Pentagon regarding AI's military use. The decision impacts a $200 million contract and could have significant legal implications.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has instructed all federal agencies to immediately cease collaboration with AI lab Anthropic, initiating a six-month phaseout particularly affecting the Department of Defense.

The directive stems from a conflict with the Pentagon over Anthropic's technology use for military operations, particularly in national security, raising ethical concerns.

This marks the latest in a series of tech-military disputes, reminiscent of past controversies involving Silicon Valley companies like Google, and ongoing worries about AI's potential use in autonomous weapons.

