Schumer Calls for Classified Briefing on Israel-Iran Tensions

Chuck Schumer has urged the Trump administration to furnish a classified briefing for all U.S. senators on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, marked by missile exchanges. Schumer expressed confidence that his request would be honored, emphasizing the need for detailed intelligence on the issue.

Updated: 18-06-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:21 IST
Chuck Schumer
  Country:
  United States

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has called on the Trump administration to organize a classified briefing for all 100 senators regarding the escalating situation between Israel and Iran, which has seen exchange of missile attacks.

Schumer announced his request on Wednesday, indicating that previous briefings were insufficient and expressing optimism that a full Senate briefing would be arranged.

The briefing aims to provide lawmakers with detailed intelligence and insights into the conflict, helping to inform U.S. policy decisions moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

