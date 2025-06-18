Schumer Calls for Classified Briefing on Israel-Iran Tensions

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has called on the Trump administration to organize a classified briefing for all 100 senators regarding the escalating situation between Israel and Iran, which has seen exchange of missile attacks.

Schumer announced his request on Wednesday, indicating that previous briefings were insufficient and expressing optimism that a full Senate briefing would be arranged.

The briefing aims to provide lawmakers with detailed intelligence and insights into the conflict, helping to inform U.S. policy decisions moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)