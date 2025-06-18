Uncovering the Fund Misuse Scandal: Slovakia's Defense Ministry Officials Under Investigation

Eight individuals, including Slovak defense ministry officials, have been detained as part of a European Public Prosecutor's Office investigation into possible fund misuse allocated for military aid to Ukraine. This high-profile probe is gaining significant attention both in Slovakia and across Europe.

Authorities are focusing on allegations that top-ranking personnel violated budgetary rules by commissioning unjustified ammunition purchases from two private companies amidst the Ukraine conflict's escalation in early 2022. The funds in question amount to approximately 7.4 million euros, according to the EPPO.

The inquiry comes amidst the recent shifts in Slovak politics, with Prime Minister Robert Fico's government adjusting its stance on military aid. This investigation adds complexity to the ongoing discourse on Slovakia's aid strategies and relationship with both Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)