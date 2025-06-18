Merz Optimistic for Swift Resolution in US-EU Tariff Dispute
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is optimistic about reaching an agreement in the US-EU tariff dispute. He expressed confidence that a solution could be finalized in the coming days after meeting with German state leaders. The European Commission is actively involved in negotiating trade deals for the EU.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:36 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed optimism that the United States and the European Union could resolve their ongoing tariff dispute 'in the coming days.'
Following a meeting with Germany's state leaders, Merz voiced his confidence that step-by-step progress would lead to a solution with the American government.
The European Commission, which handles trade negotiations for the EU's 27 nations, is actively involved in these discussions.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Steadies Amidst Employment Data Anticipation and Trade Negotiations
Cautious Optimism in Indian Stock Markets Amid Global Developments
Barclays Sets Bullish Year-End S&P 500 Target with Economic Optimism
AI Optimism Boosts Tech Stocks Amid Trade Tensions
Tech Stocks Lift U.S. Futures Amid AI Optimism and Tariff Jitters