Left Menu

Merz Optimistic for Swift Resolution in US-EU Tariff Dispute

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is optimistic about reaching an agreement in the US-EU tariff dispute. He expressed confidence that a solution could be finalized in the coming days after meeting with German state leaders. The European Commission is actively involved in negotiating trade deals for the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:36 IST
Merz Optimistic for Swift Resolution in US-EU Tariff Dispute
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed optimism that the United States and the European Union could resolve their ongoing tariff dispute 'in the coming days.'

Following a meeting with Germany's state leaders, Merz voiced his confidence that step-by-step progress would lead to a solution with the American government.

The European Commission, which handles trade negotiations for the EU's 27 nations, is actively involved in these discussions.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025