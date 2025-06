The United States' increasingly confrontational trade stance towards Europe stems from its strategic efforts to incorporate Russia into international forums, while simultaneously curbing China's influence. According to European Central Bank policymaker Fabio Panetta, the European Union bears the cost of its firm opposition to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

As China's global clout rises, the Trump administration appears prepared to risk its longstanding ties with Europe to counteract the strengthening alliance between Moscow and Beijing. On Wednesday, Russia's deputy economy minister urged Brazil to fill market gaps left by exiting Western firms.

Panetta emphasized that the combination of China's industrial and technological capacity with Russia's resources poses a substantial threat. Trump aims to restore Russia's international legitimacy, which may label the EU as a byproduct adversary. Continued trade negotiations falter as Trump claims the EU fails to offer fair terms, prolonging tariff uncertainty.

