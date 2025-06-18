Left Menu

Congress MP Manickam Tagore Slams Hardeep Puri, Labels Him 'Failed Diplomat'

Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticized Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, calling him a 'failed diplomat' and 'failed minister' merely parroting the PMOffice. His criticisms came after Puri dismissed Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's remarks on India's foreign policy, sparking further debate on political discourse surrounding international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:15 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique, Congress MP Manickam Tagore launched an attack on Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, accusing him of being a 'failed diplomat' and 'failed minister' who simply repeats statements from the Prime Minister's Office. Tagore's comments came in response to Puri's dismissal of remarks made by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who critiqued India's foreign policy following a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Tagore criticized Puri's role, alleging that he acts merely as a spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party, reiterating that Congress has a legacy of governance and sacrifice for the country. The minister's earlier comments, countering Ramesh's 'triple jhatka' remark on diplomacy, were part of a series of exchanges highlighting the contentious political dialogue surrounding India's diplomatic handling.

The debate intensified after Ramesh pointed out US-Pakistan relations, questioning India's stance. He highlighted the interaction between US President Trump and Pakistan's Army Chief, Asim Munir, and the U.S. praise for Pakistan, urging transparency about Modi's phone call with Trump. These developments underscore the ongoing scrutiny of India's foreign dealings and its political ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

