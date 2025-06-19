Feud Over Funeral: Zambia's Political Rivalries Resurface

The burial arrangements for former Zambian President Edgar Lungu have been beset by political conflict. For the second time, his family postponed his repatriation amid tensions with the current leadership.

According to the family's lawyer, they seek to exclude President Hakainde Hichilema from attending the funeral due to Lungu's wishes. This decision underscores the deep-seated animosity stemming from their contentious political rivalry.

Lungu, whose presidency was marked by a bitter clash with Hichilema, died under undisclosed circumstances in June. As the government encourages unity, the nation watches to see if a compromise can be reached.

