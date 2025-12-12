High-Stakes Diplomatic Dance: U.S.-Venezuela Repatriation Dispute
Tensions between Venezuela and the U.S. heightened following the suspension of a repatriation flight. The U.S. is focused on military and diplomatic actions against Venezuela, including the seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker. Despite Venezuela's claims, the U.S. asserts repatriation flights will continue as planned.
The suspension of a repatriation flight has escalated tensions between Venezuela and the United States. Venezuela announced late Thursday that the previously scheduled flight was halted by the U.S., a move that undermines existing agreements, according to Venezuela's interior ministry.
The Venezuelan government expressed hope for a swift resolution, but an official from the U.S. administration countered the claim, asserting that deportation flights would carry on as scheduled. This statement comes amid a period of high political tension and a military buildup in the Caribbean by the U.S., aimed at pressuring Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
This latest development follows significant U.S. actions, including the recent seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker. The incident reflects the strained relations and complex diplomatic negotiations between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
