India Prioritizes Swift Repatriation of Citizens' Remains from Abroad

The Indian government has not noticed an increase in deaths of Indian citizens abroad, with 5,897 mortal remains returning home in 2023. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed repatriation challenges and asserted the government's commitment to addressing these issues despite varying timeframes influenced by country-specific regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:22 IST
The Indian government reported that the number of deaths among its citizens abroad has remained consistent, with 5,897 bodies repatriated up to October 2023. This was confirmed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who addressed Parliament on Friday.

Jaishankar assured that the government prioritizes resolving issues related to Indian citizens overseas, including repatriation and local cermation. He highlighted that the number of repatriated bodies hasn't significantly increased recently, emphasizing a stable trend since 2016. Jaishankar presented comprehensive year-by-year data reflecting these figures.

The minister noted that repatriation time depends on several factors such as death cause, country-specific laws, and kin presence. He explained that natural death cases generally see quicker transportation, while other factors lead to delays, varying from country to country.

