Hungary's Transparency Legislation: A Battle for Sovereignty and Culture

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry's state secretary, Levente Magyar, expressed uncertainty on Wednesday about the fate of a postponed parliamentary debate and vote on transparency legislation concerning foreign-funded organizations.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz Party introduced the bill on May 14, intending to compile a list of organizations receiving foreign funding and impose restrictions if deemed a threat to Hungary's sovereignty and culture. This proposal has attracted criticism from Hungarian media, think tanks, and civic rights groups, leading to street protests and a petition signed by prominent European editors.

Initially set for a mid-June vote, the bill's approval seemed likely due to Fidesz's majority. However, amid the controversy and internal disputes, the bill was withdrawn for the time being. Magyar conveyed that the bill might not resurface before autumn and expressed skepticism about any decisive efforts to reintroduce it to parliament. Critics view Orban's pledge to curb foreign funding of independent media and NGOs as an attempt to consolidate power before the 2026 elections.

