Left Menu

Hungary-U.S. Business Discussions: Crafting Future Alliances in Space and Defense

Hungary and the U.S. are negotiating a deal potentially involving space and military projects to offset possible U.S. tariffs. Talks led by Hungarian State Secretary Levente Magyar aim for collaboration in energy, space, and defense sectors. Despite challenges, both nations hope to strengthen ties for mutual benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 02:34 IST
Hungary-U.S. Business Discussions: Crafting Future Alliances in Space and Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to counter potential U.S. tariffs, Hungary is engaging in talks with the United States to explore cooperative projects in the space and military sectors, according to Hungarian foreign ministry state secretary Levente Magyar. The discussions are part of a broader strategy to bolster economic ties and enhance national capabilities.

Although swift consensus is unlikely, Hungary's foreign ministry remains optimistic about reaching agreements encompassing energy, space, and military projects. Commenting at an event in London, Magyar emphasized the vast opportunities for collaboration between the two nations, despite a packed agenda for the U.S. administration.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed hopes for a business deal within six months to mitigate tariff impacts. This comes amidst concerns about Hungary's car industry, economic recovery, and inflation control ahead of the 2026 elections. Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump has given EU members, including Hungary, a reprieve by delaying potential 50% tariffs, opening a window for further negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025