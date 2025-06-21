Valparai MLA T K Amulkandhasamy Passes Away: A Loyal AIADMK Leader

AIADMK legislator from Valparai, T K Amulkandhasamy, has died in Coimbatore after a protracted illness, the party confirmed on Saturday.

Amulkandhasamy, aged 60, was serving as the AIADMK MGR youth wing deputy secretary and had been elected as an MLA for the first time from the Valparai Assembly constituency.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed condolences to the family, acknowledging Amulkandhasamy's unwavering loyalty and service to the party in various capacities, including as vice president of Coimbatore district panchayat.

(With inputs from agencies.)