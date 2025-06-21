Left Menu

Valparai MLA T K Amulkandhasamy Passes Away: A Loyal AIADMK Leader

AIADMK legislator from Valparai, T K Amulkandhasamy, passed away in Coimbatore at the age of 60 due to prolonged illness. Known for his loyalty to the party, he served various roles including the youth wing secretary and vice president of Coimbatore district panchayat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:42 IST
AIADMK legislator from Valparai, T K Amulkandhasamy, has died in Coimbatore after a protracted illness, the party confirmed on Saturday.

Amulkandhasamy, aged 60, was serving as the AIADMK MGR youth wing deputy secretary and had been elected as an MLA for the first time from the Valparai Assembly constituency.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed condolences to the family, acknowledging Amulkandhasamy's unwavering loyalty and service to the party in various capacities, including as vice president of Coimbatore district panchayat.

