Left Menu

Youth Empowerment Takes Center Stage in Punjab's Governance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasizes youth empowerment through governance integration, contributing to socio-economic development. Mann criticizes past administrations for corrupt job policies and highlights his government's fair recruitment practices. He announces new UPSC coaching centers across Punjab to support competitive exam preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:17 IST
Youth Empowerment Takes Center Stage in Punjab's Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated his government's commitment to youth empowerment, emphasizing their role in governance and socio-economic growth. Addressing a gathering after providing appointment letters to 281 recruits, Mann spotlighted his administration's transparent job procurement strategy.

Citing the successful recruitment of 54,422 individuals since April 2022, Mann criticized previous governments, accusing them of derailing the youth's future through regressive policies and lackluster job creation. He alleged that these administrations, led by parties like the Akali Dal and Congress, betrayed the public trust.

Mann called out traditional political leaders for misleading the public, stressing mutual support despite pretended opposition. To support aspiring candidates, he announced the establishment of UPSC coaching centers fitted with essential facilities across Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025