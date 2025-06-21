Youth Empowerment Takes Center Stage in Punjab's Governance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated his government's commitment to youth empowerment, emphasizing their role in governance and socio-economic growth. Addressing a gathering after providing appointment letters to 281 recruits, Mann spotlighted his administration's transparent job procurement strategy.

Citing the successful recruitment of 54,422 individuals since April 2022, Mann criticized previous governments, accusing them of derailing the youth's future through regressive policies and lackluster job creation. He alleged that these administrations, led by parties like the Akali Dal and Congress, betrayed the public trust.

Mann called out traditional political leaders for misleading the public, stressing mutual support despite pretended opposition. To support aspiring candidates, he announced the establishment of UPSC coaching centers fitted with essential facilities across Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)