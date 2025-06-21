Left Menu

Belarus Opposition Leader Tsikhanouski Freed Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Syarhei Tsikhanouski, Belarus opposition leader, was released from prison following U.S. envoy intervention. His wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, announced his release and urged further prisoner releases. Tsikhanouski, originally sentenced to 18 years in 2021, is now in Vilnius, Lithuania. Fourteen prisoners were released alongside him.

Syarhei Tsikhanouski, a prominent Belarus opposition leader, has been freed from prison, as announced by his wife Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on social media platform X. The release followed a visit by U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg to Belarus, although specifics of his involvement remain undisclosed.

Tsikhanouski was imprisoned in 2021 when he attempted to challenge Alexander Lukashenko for the presidency, resulting in an 18-year sentence. Following his release, Tsikhanouski has relocated to Vilnius, Lithuania, his wife's spokesperson confirmed.

The recent development saw the release of 14 prisoners in total. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya continues to advocate for the freedom of an additional 1,150 detainees, emphasizing that the effort is far from over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

