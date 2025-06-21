Left Menu

Breakthrough Release: Belarus Opposition Leader Freed in Diplomatic Move

Belarus opposition figure Syarhei Tsikhanouski, along with 13 other prisoners, has been released and relocated to Lithuania. The release, facilitated by a U.S.-backed initiative, involved discussions with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Tsikhanouski's wife thanked global diplomatic efforts, while urging further releases of over a thousand other detainees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:04 IST
Breakthrough Release: Belarus Opposition Leader Freed in Diplomatic Move

In a significant diplomatic development, Belarus opposition leader Syarhei Tsikhanouski and 13 other prisoners have been freed and are now residing in Lithuania, according to the Lithuanian government. This release follows negotiations led by U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, as confirmed by a spokesperson for Lithuania's prime minister.

The discussions involved Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, with Tsikhanouski's wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, expressing her gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump, Kellogg, and others through a post on social media platform X for their efforts in securing this release.

Despite this success, Tsikhanouskaya emphasized that efforts must continue to liberate an additional 1,150 prisoners. Among those freed were five Belarusian nationals, as well as various international detainees, highlighting the ongoing international focus on Belarusian human rights issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025