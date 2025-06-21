Breakthrough Release: Belarus Opposition Leader Freed in Diplomatic Move

In a significant diplomatic development, Belarus opposition leader Syarhei Tsikhanouski and 13 other prisoners have been freed and are now residing in Lithuania, according to the Lithuanian government. This release follows negotiations led by U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, as confirmed by a spokesperson for Lithuania's prime minister.

The discussions involved Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, with Tsikhanouski's wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, expressing her gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump, Kellogg, and others through a post on social media platform X for their efforts in securing this release.

Despite this success, Tsikhanouskaya emphasized that efforts must continue to liberate an additional 1,150 prisoners. Among those freed were five Belarusian nationals, as well as various international detainees, highlighting the ongoing international focus on Belarusian human rights issues.

