Proactive Governance: Minister Jitendra Singh's Public Durbar

Union Minister Jitendra Singh hosted a public durbar in Udhampur, showcasing the BJP's proactive governance approach. Key issues like infrastructure, healthcare, and connectivity were discussed. Singh emphasized government efforts to address public concerns directly, advocating for institutionalized grassroots outreach as a core governance strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh convened a public durbar in Udhampur, seeking to address constituents' concerns and highlight the BJP's commitment to grassroots governance. Singh, who also serves as the Union Minister of State for the PMO, personnel, public grievances, and pensions, underscored the importance of direct public engagement.

The event coincided with an International Yoga Day session, featuring a live broadcast of the 'Common Yoga Protocol' from Visakhapatnam, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the durbar, Singh met with public delegations, offering real-time solutions to various issues as senior administration officials, including Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, participated.

Singh stressed that the Modi government is dedicated to resolving public issues locally, highlighting discussions on infrastructure, healthcare, and connectivity. He affirmed that grassroots public durbars could enhance transparency and trust, suggesting they be institutionalized within standard governance practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

