Uddhav Thackeray Gathers Shiv Sena (UBT) Amid Political Shifts

In a significant move amid shifting political tides, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray convened with party MPs and state legislators at a Mumbai hotel on Friday evening.

This gathering comes as a response to several local-level leaders defecting to the rival faction of Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, over recent weeks. The timing is crucial, given the impending civic polls in Mumbai and other regions, and amid speculation about a strategic alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, helmed by Uddhav's estranged cousin Raj Thackeray.

The discussions addressed pivotal issues, such as the NDA government's perceived failure to implement farm loan waivers and the Opposition's limited voice in Parliament. Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mumbai South Central MP Anil Desai conveyed the party's frustration over the government's selective inclusiveness, despite supporting initiatives like Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)