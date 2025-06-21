Uddhav Thackeray Gathers Shiv Sena (UBT) Amid Political Shifts
Uddhav Thackeray met Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs and legislators to discuss defection issues and upcoming civic polls. The meeting also addressed farmer loan waivers and criticism of the NDA government's handling of parliamentary opposition. Speculation about a potential alliance with Raj Thackeray's party was noted.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move amid shifting political tides, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray convened with party MPs and state legislators at a Mumbai hotel on Friday evening.
This gathering comes as a response to several local-level leaders defecting to the rival faction of Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, over recent weeks. The timing is crucial, given the impending civic polls in Mumbai and other regions, and amid speculation about a strategic alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, helmed by Uddhav's estranged cousin Raj Thackeray.
The discussions addressed pivotal issues, such as the NDA government's perceived failure to implement farm loan waivers and the Opposition's limited voice in Parliament. Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mumbai South Central MP Anil Desai conveyed the party's frustration over the government's selective inclusiveness, despite supporting initiatives like Operation Sindoor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Saves Kidney Transplant Patient with Private Plane Rescue
Eknath Shinde Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Match-Fixing' Claim
Eknath Shinde's Commitment to Action: A Strengthening Shiv Sena
Political Dynamics: Raj Thackeray and the Potential BJP-MNS Alliance
Yoga Day 2025: Political Salvos and Unity of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde