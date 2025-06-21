SP Leader Backs Government's Strong Stand Against Terrorism

Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai voiced strong support for government measures against terrorism, emphasizing the need for action beyond dialogue. Rai praised instances when decisive steps were taken, citing an incident at the Siachen Glacier as an example of robust defense policy.

His remarks coincided with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's participation in International Yoga Day activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, where Singh endorsed Operation Sindoor. He framed it as a firm reaction to the Pahalgam attack and a broader deterrent message to Pakistan.

Rajnath Singh reiterated that Operation Sindoor marks a continued progression from the strategic 2016 Surgical Strike and the 2019 Balakot airstrike. He applauded military personnel for their role, highlighting the operation as a calculated response to prior terror activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)