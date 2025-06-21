Left Menu

SP Leader Backs Government's Strong Stand Against Terrorism

Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai expresses support for government actions against terrorism, urging more than dialogue and commending the steadfast resolve demonstrated in recent operations. The comments aligned with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's praise for Operation Sindoor, which followed past strikes against terrorist activities from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:42 IST
SP Leader Backs Government's Strong Stand Against Terrorism
Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai voiced strong support for government measures against terrorism, emphasizing the need for action beyond dialogue. Rai praised instances when decisive steps were taken, citing an incident at the Siachen Glacier as an example of robust defense policy.

His remarks coincided with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's participation in International Yoga Day activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, where Singh endorsed Operation Sindoor. He framed it as a firm reaction to the Pahalgam attack and a broader deterrent message to Pakistan.

Rajnath Singh reiterated that Operation Sindoor marks a continued progression from the strategic 2016 Surgical Strike and the 2019 Balakot airstrike. He applauded military personnel for their role, highlighting the operation as a calculated response to prior terror activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

