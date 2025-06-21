BJD Accuses BJP of 'Double Betrayal' in Odisha

The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the 'double-engine' governance model has benefited Odisha. Labeling it a 'double betrayal,' BJD leaders criticized the inefficacy of BJP-led efforts in delivering on electoral promises and providing adequate central grants to the state.

Senior leaders expressed concerns over unmet infrastructural developments, particularly highlighting the lack of industrial city projects in Odisha despite its significant mineral resources. They accused the BJP of failing to prioritize the state's developmental needs while launching projects worth thousands of crores.

Accusations extended to rising crimes against women in Odisha under BJP rule. The BJD's criticism of the Odisha Vision Document's GDP targets and alleged neglect of pressing state issues reflect their ongoing contention with central government policies.

