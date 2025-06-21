Left Menu

BJD Accuses BJP of 'Double Betrayal' in Odisha

The BJD rejected PM Modi's claim of a beneficial 'double-engine' governance in Odisha, labeling it as 'double betrayal.' They criticized unmet promises, inadequate central grants, ignored infrastructure developments, and increasing women's crimes under BJP rule. The BJD leaders targeted the Odisha Vision Document's low GDP goals.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:58 IST
  • India

The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the 'double-engine' governance model has benefited Odisha. Labeling it a 'double betrayal,' BJD leaders criticized the inefficacy of BJP-led efforts in delivering on electoral promises and providing adequate central grants to the state.

Senior leaders expressed concerns over unmet infrastructural developments, particularly highlighting the lack of industrial city projects in Odisha despite its significant mineral resources. They accused the BJP of failing to prioritize the state's developmental needs while launching projects worth thousands of crores.

Accusations extended to rising crimes against women in Odisha under BJP rule. The BJD's criticism of the Odisha Vision Document's GDP targets and alleged neglect of pressing state issues reflect their ongoing contention with central government policies.

