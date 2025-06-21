Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government Over Farmer Markets, Infrastructure Focus

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav has leveled accusations against the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, criticizing its focus on developing industrial regions along expressways rather than creating markets for farmers. Yadav noted that while the present government talks about industrial progress, the provision for farmer markets, initiated by the Samajwadi Party, remains overlooked.

Addressing reporters, Yadav questioned the government's priorities, particularly regarding the shutting down of the cow milk plant. He remarked, "What do these BJPians have to do with any milk products? They appear more interested in cow dung than in cow milk products such as ghee or curd, delighting more in the latter than the former."

Furthermore, Yadav slammed the state's governance, infrastructure challenges, and accused the administration of fund mismanagement. He highlighted the Purvanchal Expressway's developmental discrepancies, asserting that the project, initiated by the SP, was not completed to Indian Road Congress standards. Asserting his party's commitment, he vowed to rectify these issues upon regaining power.

(With inputs from agencies.)