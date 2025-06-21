Left Menu

Tamilisai Soundararajan's Striking Critique on DMK Governance

Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched a scathing critique against the DMK government, predicting a political shift in Tamil Nadu. She highlighted issues in governance, religious identity, and farmers' welfare, accusing DMK of inefficacy and spotlighting BJP's growing influence.

Updated: 21-06-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 23:22 IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan's Striking Critique on DMK Governance
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a media briefing held in Gudiyatham, Vellore district, Tamil Nadu, former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched a strong critique against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. She accused the government of failing in its duties, suggesting that a significant political change was on the horizon.

Addressing a private gathering, Soundararajan prophesied, 'In ten months, a child named the National Democratic Alliance will ascend in Tamil Nadu.' She compared the upcoming Murugan Devotees Conference to Lord Murugan's mythological victory, interpreting it as a symbolic fight against social evils.

Soundararajan criticized DMK's stance on religious identity, questioning VCK President Thirumavalavan's views on religious symbols. She also pointed out CM Stalin's absence at Hindu celebrations, drawing attention to neglected farmer support and lack of advancements in education and archaeological projects.

Highlighting BJP initiatives, she challenged DMK's claims of progress, questioning the VCK's efforts for essential public utilities like clean water. Her remarks culminated in a strong repudiation of the DMK's governance record as ineffective and unrepresentative of public interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

