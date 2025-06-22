Tensions Escalate: Israel-Iran Conflict on the Brink
Israel and Iran are on the brink of a prolonged conflict, with Israel striking an Iranian nuclear facility and targeting senior military commanders. The potential involvement of the US could escalate tensions further, while Iran responds with missile and drone attacks. Diplomatic talks remain stalled.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 22-06-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 00:26 IST
Israel announced preparations for a protracted conflict following its overnight attack on an Iranian nuclear research facility, killing three Iranian commanders. The strike adds strain to the region amid already growing tensions.
The conflict risks broadening with threats from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to resume attacks on US vessels, should the US support Israel's military pursuits.
Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, the situation remains volatile with President Trump considering military involvement, while Iran continues to retaliate with missile and drone strikes against Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
