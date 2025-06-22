Tensions Escalate: Israel-Iran Conflict on the Brink

Israel announced preparations for a protracted conflict following its overnight attack on an Iranian nuclear research facility, killing three Iranian commanders. The strike adds strain to the region amid already growing tensions.

The conflict risks broadening with threats from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to resume attacks on US vessels, should the US support Israel's military pursuits.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, the situation remains volatile with President Trump considering military involvement, while Iran continues to retaliate with missile and drone strikes against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)